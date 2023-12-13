Advertise With Us
Hire One

Publix store opens in Fairhope

The store opened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big day for residents in Fairhope as the new Publix store officially opened this morning.

Shoppers had expected the store, located at the corner of highways 181 and 104, to open back at the beginning of the summer, but due to several delays, it was pushed back.

Those delays had to do with underground pipe and gas line issues earlier this year and also affected impacted other local businesses. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Fairhope Planning Commission gave the green light for the location to open.

Since then, employees have been seen working throughout the day to stock shelves and prep the store for holiday shoppers.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

The store opened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.
Publix store opens in Fairhope
Officials announce major riverfront development in Mobile
Officials announce major riverfront development in Mobile
In the wake of the shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the...
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight
In the wake of the shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the...
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight