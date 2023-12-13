Publix store opens in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a big day for residents in Fairhope as the new Publix store officially opened this morning.

Shoppers had expected the store, located at the corner of highways 181 and 104, to open back at the beginning of the summer, but due to several delays, it was pushed back.

Those delays had to do with underground pipe and gas line issues earlier this year and also affected impacted other local businesses. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Fairhope Planning Commission gave the green light for the location to open.

Since then, employees have been seen working throughout the day to stock shelves and prep the store for holiday shoppers.

