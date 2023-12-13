Advertise With Us
Recipe: Holiday Hot Ham and Cranberry Sliders

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 King’s Hawaiian Rolls
  • 3/4 lb. ham, sliced
  • 6 slices pepper jack cheese
  • 1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
  • 4 tbsp. butter
  • 1 tsp. brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper poppy seeds (optional)

STEPS:

Keep King’s Hawaiian Rolls together and slice in half lengthwise. Remove the top portion of the rolls. Place bottom portion of rolls in a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.

Place ham on the bottom portion of the rolls. Layer on cheese. Spread cranberry sauce on the top portion of rolls. Place the top portion of rolls onto the bottom portion, closing the sandwiches.

Melt butter in a small bowl. Add brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, dried Italian seasoning, and black pepper. Brush sauce all over the sandwiches. Sprinkle with poppy seeds.

Cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes. Cut into individual sandwiches. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

