Shippers give deadlines to send holiday packages in time for Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Even Santa has delivery deadlines, and time is running out.

To ensure your gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas. But if you’re using priority shipping, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Federal Express, meanwhile, recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

And the United Parcel Service recommends that packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day selection if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

