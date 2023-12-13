St. Paul's Singers Candlelight Christmas Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. Paul’s singers will present their Candlelight Christmas Concert Sunday, December 17 at 5:30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4051 Old Shell Road, Mobile, Alabama with a lovely Reception following with festive food and drink in the Parish Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

The community choral group was formed ten years ago as an outreach to the community and to feature major musical works with choir and orchestra. A free will offering will be accepted for “Music at St. Paul’s” and for the St. Francis Fund which a ministry of the Church which financially supports organizations which directly aid people in need in our community.

This Concert will feature lovely Christmas favorites with choir and orchestra to honor our retiring Rector and his wife, Rev. John, and Lauree Riggin.

