Students at UCP of Mobile get visit from Santa

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The students at United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile got a special visit today from Kris Kringle himself.

Santa visited UCP’s preschool students this morning and had breakfast with them. He also gave out presents.

The visit from St. Nicholas is not only special for the students at UCP, but for the parents as well.

“Our parents really love this event because it gives them an opportunity to have their child interact with Santa,” said Jennifer Cooley, director of marketing for UCP of Mobile. “Of course, our preschoolers also get gifts that they open, which is a lot and fun. It’s just a good time for fun and fellowship for those that we serve.”

After giving presents to the children all morning, Santa got a present himself.

