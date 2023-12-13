Youth violence prevention meeting in Mobile urges young people to put down the guns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Children, parents, and community activists gathered Tuesday evening to stop gun violence.

This coming on the heels of Mobile’s most recent homicide, 9-year-old Cailee Knight. She was shot and killed in her sleep in a drive-by shooting Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The meeting was held at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club in Mobile. Dozens of children were in attendance, and many city leaders came out to teach them to be a leader, not a follower.

Topics discussed at this meeting included new gun laws, police pursuit laws, and gang laws.

“Maybe we could have saved Cailee,” said Joshua Jones, Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator. “Maybe somebody could have reached those individuals that would have stopped that from happening.”

The room was filled with children singing, dancing, and playing instruments, and these are the ones youth violence prevention activists want to reach at a young age.

“I feel like they are the seeds, and if you pour into them, they will grow,” said Angelia Crosby, youth violence prevention activist. “If you are pouring positive energy, good vibes, positive affirmation, they will grow up with that ingrained in them.”

Knight was on the forefront of most minds. Mobile Police said she was killed in an act of gang violence. So far, three arrests have been made.

“When I got the news, I was heartbroken, just like anybody else because immediately my mind went to the innocence,” he said. “When I look at my children, my babies, you think they’re the same age, and it’s eerily similar. This is not just one person’s problem. This is not just a community problem. This is all our problems. We must be involved with just being active parents as well.”

The three suspects charged with felony murder of Knight have their Aniah’s Law hearing on Friday.

