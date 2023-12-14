Alabama, Auburn announce 2024 football schedules
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tide and the Tigers have announced their respective football schedules for the 2024 season.
Alabama
Aug. 31 - Western Kentucky
Sept. 7 - USF
Sept. 14 - at Wisconsin
Sept. 21 - Open Date
Sept. 28 - Georgia
Oct. 5 - at Vanderbilt
Oct. 12 - South Carolina
Oct. 19 - at Tennessee
Oct. 26 - Missouri
Nov. 2 - open date
Nov. 9 - at LSU
Nov. 16 - Mercer
Nov. 23 - at Oklahoma
Nov. 30 - Auburn
Auburn
Aug. 31 - Alabama A&M
Sept. 7 - California
Sept. 14 - New Mexico
Sept. 21 - Arkansas
Sept. 28 - Oklahoma
Oct. 5 - at Georgia
Oct. 12 - open date
Oct. 19 at Missouri
Oct. 26 - at Kentucky
Nov. 2 - Vanderbilt
Nov. 9 - open date
Nov. 16 - ULM
Nov. 23 - Texas A&M
Nov. 30 at Alabama
