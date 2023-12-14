ALGO Traffic Gets a Major Upgrade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Nobody likes sitting in traffic. All that wasted time just waiting behind the wheel! But for drivers in Alabama a new tool is designed to help with that.

The Alabama Department of Transportation just launched an awesome update to its ALGO Traffic app and website. They’ve made some improvements to help you avoid traffic jams and stay safe on the road.

First up, there’s a slick new “Know Before You Go” trip planner. It uses live traffic info and camera feeds to help you plan the smoothest route.

They’ve also boosted the details on traffic events. Now you can get in-depth info like nearby camera feeds to see what’s happening. If there are multiple cameras are available, the “play all” function creates a video board that displays where you can watch them all at once.

And get this - you can set up personalized alerts about traffic, construction, and crashes...whatever you want! Just sign up for an account and customize them to the areas and times that matter most to you.

“With the latest version of ALGO Traffic, travelers can expect a user-friendly experience that makes trip planning even more efficient,” said Amanda Deem, Public Information Officer. “ALDOT is committed to investing in the technology needed to maximize the use of our highway system and improve traffic information and safety for Alabama residents and visitors.”

Motorists can visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app to learn more about these updates and to subscribe to personalized traveler alerts.

