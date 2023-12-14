Bay Minette woman spreads holiday cheer with massive Christmas giveaway

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas and with time quickly winding down, many families are buying final gifts. But imagine if you could get those gifts for free.

For the past few years, Allyson Snyder and her team have given away gifts to families in need in North Baldwin County.

“This program started in a little church many many years ago with a little old lady,” said Snyder.

What started in a small church, has grown into a massive giveaway. This year, the group donated trash bags full of various items to over 400 kids.

“A 30-gallon garbage bag full of brand new toys and clothes,” Snyder explains. “Some get bicycles if they request ‘em and we have ‘em donated to us.”

Nikki Whatley, a grateful recipient of the Christmas gifts, says she’s very happy programs like this exist.

“This year, it just feels so heartwarming and just a true blessing because I mean, we have, we have five kids, and at this time, with different things going on in our family, it was really needed and really, really, I’m just very thankful,” said Whatley.

With so many leftovers toys, the team is already prepared for next year.

“Over the years, it’s grew tremendously. I remember 25 years ago, my grandmother did this program and, you know, we would we would be funded and we’d go and get different things throughout the whole entire year. And now, the donations from the community is just, it’s an outpouring of love. And it’s so very much needed right now in this economy,” said Whatley.

If you live in North Baldwin County and would like to receive the next round of gifts next year, visit this link to contact the nonprofit organization, North Baldwin White Christmas.

