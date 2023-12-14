‘A Biltmore Christmas’ now on Hallmark Channel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As part of the network’s annual, beloved Countdown to Christmas programming event, Hallmark will release the new, original movie, “A Biltmore Christmas.” The movie, which stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“Good Sam,” “An Unexpected Christmas”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“We Wish You a Married Christmas,” “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: Picard”), follows a screenwriter on a trip for research when she unexpectedly finds herself in a different time – but in the same place!

Lucy Hardgrove is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration, where she’s welcomed by Biltmore employee Winston, who shows her around. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston, one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

