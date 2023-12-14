Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ now on Hallmark Channel

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As part of the network’s annual, beloved Countdown to Christmas programming event, Hallmark will release the new, original movie, “A Biltmore Christmas.” The movie, which stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“Good Sam,” “An Unexpected Christmas”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“We Wish You a Married Christmas,” “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: Picard”), follows a screenwriter on a trip for research when she unexpectedly finds herself in a different time – but in the same place!

Lucy Hardgrove is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration, where she’s welcomed by Biltmore employee Winston, who shows her around. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston, one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

The internet made me do it: Viral butter candle
The internet made me do it: Viral butter candle
Gifts to bring holiday cheer to your loved ones
Gifts to bring holiday cheer to your loved ones
Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand
Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand
Last minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers
Last minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers