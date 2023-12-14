Community rallies together for Cailee Knight in “Power Walk” saying enough is enough!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The community came together Wednesday night demanding an end to the gun violence that took the life of a 9-year-old girl.

Cailee Knight was sleeping when she was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

A “Power Walk” was organized by members of Kappa Alpha Psi in Cailee’s honor.

Since her murder, community leaders are continuing to step up to say, enough is enough.

Cailee’s mother Andrea Bright was there as well speaking out for the first time since her daughter’s tragic death.

She says this overwhelming support from the community means so much as she continues to mourn the loss of her baby.

The power walk circled the same West Mobile neighborhood where Knight was shot.

Rodney Patrick, a member of the fraternity, says everyone failed this poor baby.

“This is our baby and that’s why we’re here. We’re asking all the parents in this community to get up and say something to these young people,” Patrick said. “I know, I know, how difficult it can be but if we don’t do it then it won’t get done!”

A few people who live in the neighborhood also joined in to support Cailee’s family.

Bright, making her first trip back to the house since that fateful day.

She says the overwhelming support from the community for her daughter has helped her get through this.

“It makes me feel good. It make me a little calm to see that people coming together for my baby and they didn’t know her,” Bright said. “Even though she was just nine and she didn’t deserve that but I’m very appreciative me and my family, my friends.”

Patrick says while nothing can be done to bring precious Cailee back, the fight to keep something like this from happening again is far from over.

“We hurt with you, we’re here for you! We can’t bring Cailee back, but lord knows every single day we think about that child, she’s a baby,” Patrick said. “Get out here and support this cause. That baby needs us, she needs us! To spread her message because she can’t. She can’t.”

Patrick says there will be more events like this to bring the community back together.

