Continental Aerospace Technologies delivers hundreds of toys for 10 Caring Gifts drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive got a big boost Wednesday from Continental Aerospace Technologies.

The company’s employees dropped off hundreds of toys to the Volunteers of America Southeast. The cars were stacked and packed with toys, and it took an assembly line to get them all unloaded.

The group has collected toys for the last several years. Last year, they collected more than 430 toys. This year, the goal was 500.

Laura Chandler with VOA said the generosity of the Gulf Coast always surprises her.

“I’m blown away by businesses, individuals, churches, and their investment in giving back this season. It’s been an incredible experience,” she said.

All through December, FOX10 has been collecting toys for children in our community who have been separated from their parents through no fault of their own, and to local families in need.

We have partnered with Volunteers of America Southeast and local businesses to collect the toys.

Anyone still wanting to contribute can drop off donations at Mercedes Benz of Mobile, any Fausak Tires location, and here at the FOX10 News Studios through Friday, Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.