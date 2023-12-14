Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several varieties of Coca-Cola products have been recalled because they may potentially contain “foreign material,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED released the following statement:

Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Fanta Orange, Sprite and Diet Coke in a total of 48 stores in the following markets: Valparaiso, FL; Robertsdale and Mobile, AL; Gulfport and Ocean Springs, MS. No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete.

The sodas were distributed in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

The recall involves 12 packs of 12-ounce cans of the following sodas:

Diet Coke, 417 cases with Lot Number JAN2924MBD3, UPC 49000028911 and a Best By date of 01/29/24;

Fanta Orange, 14 cases with Lot Number JUL2924MBD3, UPC 49000030730 and a Best By date of 07/29/24;

Sprite, 1,557 cases with Lot Number JUL2924MBD3, UPC number 49000028928 and a Best By date of 07/29/24

The recall was originally voluntarily initiated by United Packers, LLC of Mobile on Nov. 6, according to the FDA.

