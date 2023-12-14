Foley firm excited begin ‘seed to sale’ medical marijuana operations

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Ray French said he was crushed when the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission passed over his company for a medical marijuana license earlier this year.

Oscity Labs has been producing hemp at its Foley facility for four years. French, the company’s CEO, said the firm’s sister company – Specialty Medical Products of Alabama – was all set to produce cannabis products at the same plant.

The commission’s process drew an avalanche of complaints that it was unfair. Those complaints and lawsuits forced the commission to go back to the drawing board. The panel awarded its final round of licenses Tuesday. Specialty Medical Products was one of the beneficiaries.

“It’s been quite a rollercoaster, for sure,” French said. “And we just really appreciate that the commission was able to come back and actually have a better understanding of the applicants and make the decision for themselves.”

SMPA is one of five companies to get an integrated facility license. That group includes one other Baldwin County company, Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, which is affiliated with Flowerwood Nurseries in Loxley.

The integrated facility license allows the company to cultivate cannabis, process it into medical

“It’s true seed to sale,” French said.

SMPA has a farm in Brewton and plans to add an indoor grow facility next to its plant in Foley, where that product will be turned into gummies and creams to treat a variety of ailments. French said the growing time takes 12 to 14 weeks. He said the company is ready to go as soon as a state inspection, which will take place in the next 30 days, completes the final step.

Then, manufacturing will begin in earnest. Patients who get medical cards from their doctors will be able to make purchases at SMPA’s five retail locations across the state, including Foley and Bayou La Batre. French said the price will be about $45 for a 30-count dosage. For now, he said, health insurance will not cover that cost.

The process that the cannabis will go through is identical to the one currently used for hemp. The only difference is the THC level. French said the company’s CBD products contain 1 milligram of THC, compared to 10 milligrams that will be in the medical cannabis products. Alabama’s law is restrictive compared to many other states. In addition to needing a medical card from a doctor, customers can obtain medical marijuana for only a limited number of medical conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder. And companies will not be allowed to sell marijuana in a smokable form.

French said the harvested plant is ground into flour, which workers turn into biomass and run through carbon dioxide processing machine. Then it goes through a white film distillation machine that removes impurities and leaves a semi-solid substance.

Finally, it goes to the quality control lab, where chemist Will Pitman makes sure it is up to standards.

“Every very step along the way,” he said. “I sample it from the field before we even send it off to the state. I sample it when we get it in the facility. I sample it before we put it through extraction machines, and I even sample the residue, post-extraction, to make sure we did an efficient job on the extraction of the material.”

French said he is excited Alabamians will be able to benefit from the pain relief people in many other states now take for granted.

“The different product types have helped so many people in so many other states,” he said.

Beyond the medical benefits, French said, Alabama will see economic benefits. Oscity Labs currently has about 20 employees. Between that firm and SMPA, French said that number will triple.

“We’re hiring. Come see us. Come to our website,” he said. “We’ll be looking for pharmacists and registered dispensers for our dispensary sites. We’re always looking for more people also to hire here for the facility for our manufacturing side. So absolutely, we’re still hiring.”

