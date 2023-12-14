Foley PD makes arrest in cemetery crash

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department has arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of crashing his vehicle into a cemetery and damaging several graves, police announced late Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Jack C. Rowe of Foley on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and filing a false police report after it was determined that Rowe was the driver of the vehicle, left the scene, then reported his vehicle stolen, Foley PD said.

Rowe was booked in Foley Corrections on Thursday.

Police found the van in the cemetery with no driver around.

Much of the damage has been repaired but the destructive path taken by the vehicle responsible can still be easily seen. More than ten gravesites received varying amounts of damage. An officer on patrol spotted a 2010 white Dodge Caravan in the cemetery around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Foley’s Deputy Chief of Police, Kevin Carnley said their investigators worked hard to identify the driver.

“Our investigators are talking to people that are involved, that live near where the van originated…we believe the van originated from. They’re talking to the owner of the van that has reported it stolen and verifying their story.”

Police said the owner of the van didn’t report it stolen until after it had been discovered in the cemetery. Investigators said they are working some leads and hope to get to the bottom of what happened very soon and according to Carnley, will be working with prosecutors to see what charges can be brought.

“We’ll confer with our prosecutors and our courts to see what charges will be appropriate. The property damage will be followed through that. Not quite sure if any charges will stem from the damage itself.”

Those who have loved ones buried at Southside Baptist Cemetery feel for those families who’ve been affected. Shelia Jackson has loved ones buried at the cemetery and hopes police will soon make an arrest.

“I really hope that they can find who did it and they be brought to justice because that’s, that’s…this is real. Even though they’re dead, they are your family and it’s a concern.

All families with damaged gravesites have been notified.

Foley Police working to find who drove through a cemetery

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.