FOX10 highlights ‘Pennies for Patriots” as 10 Caring Gifts program continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 news is still working to better our community through our 10 Caring Gifts program.

And Thursday we’re highlight Pennies for Patriots. Along with All In Credit Union and Volunteers of America Southeast, we’re working to collect spare change for veterans in our area.

We could all use a little holiday cheer. And from adults to babies. And from blankets to toys, FOX10 is partnering with different organizations to bring cheer to our communities.

And that includes to our veterans.

“Pennies for Patriots help throughout the year. We’re able to help meet the needs of our veterans. We have a pantry. We stock the apartments. We try to make it their last stop before they make it to permanent and affordable housing,” Deborah Murph at Eagle’s Landing said.

Deborah Murph at Eagle’s Landing knows firsthand how much donations can help.

Pennies for Patriots helps to give spare change to these veterans and it can add up. Especially when it comes to keeping our veterans off of the street.

“The truth is the word veterans and homelessness should never be in the same sentence. So, these donations that you give help us help veterans in the community so they will not be homeless,” Murph said.

And it takes a team to get help get this down. That’s why FOX10 is once again working with all in credit union.

This past year, All-In was able to raise over $1,300 in donations.

“We have drop off boxes at all of our locations where they can put in their pennies or change. And the proceeds go 100 percent to the Volunteers of America for the Pennies for Patriots foundation,” Branch Manager Joshua Landry

You can donate at any All-In Credit Union, or at the Volunteers of America on Hillcrest Road.

Our 10 Caring Gifts program ends on December 31st, but you can give to Pennies for Patriots all year round.

