Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gifts to bring holiday cheer to your loved ones

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Still in need of some inspiration for gift giving? Award Winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong features the hottest tech and trends that will ease your shopping stress and please everyone on your list!

From a must-have smart personal care device and a way to protect your identity while online shopping, to a fun arts & crafts gift, a talking toy that kids will love and a financial solution that can help with your holiday shopping - Mario has you covered!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

The internet made me do it: Viral butter candle
The internet made me do it: Viral butter candle
‘A Biltmore Christmas’ now on Hallmark Channel
‘A Biltmore Christmas’ now on Hallmark Channel
Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand
Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand
Last minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers
Last minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers