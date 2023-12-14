Gov. Kay Ivey visits Camille Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Camille Place, a home for girls rescued from human trafficking, had a special visitor last week as Gov. Kay Ivey stopped by to visit with residents and joined them for cookies and cocoa.

Camille Place opened in August. Since then, six residents have moved in. At the facility, they take part in therapy, baking, gardening, art classes and more. The home took eight years to build and was constructed from the ground up by donors and volunteers.

The founder of Camille Place said the girls were starry-eyed when they met the governor. Ivey helped them decorate cookies and make hot chocolate bombs. Just days after her visited Camille Place, she invited the girls for a private tour of her own mansion to see the Christmas decorations.

Camille place says you can sponsor one of the girls this Christmas season. Click here for more information.

