Advertise With Us
Hire One

Windy with highs topping out in middle 60s

By Michael White
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60s this afternoon and for the next several afternoons expect mid 60s, but winds will be ramping up considerably. We will have what is known as a pressure gradient wind. That’s when you’re caught between two pressure systems and you feel the wind flow from both. Wind speeds will gust up to 20-30mph at times today through Sunday so hold on to your hats!

Morning temps will be 44-51 degree range tomorrow through the weekend so no painful cold but still chilly. Rain chances will only impact us this weekend and it looks like our best chance will be Saturday but that could change depending on an approaching front and a Gulf Low.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Highs will top out in middle 60s
Highs will top out in middle 60s
Milder, but still seasonably chilly tonight
Milder, but still seasonably chilly tonight
Look for seasonably cool but dry afternoon conditions
Look for seasonably cool but dry afternoon conditions
Nippy start before climbing to 60s
Nippy start before climbing to 60s