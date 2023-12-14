Windy with highs topping out in middle 60s

(WALA) - Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60s this afternoon and for the next several afternoons expect mid 60s, but winds will be ramping up considerably. We will have what is known as a pressure gradient wind. That’s when you’re caught between two pressure systems and you feel the wind flow from both. Wind speeds will gust up to 20-30mph at times today through Sunday so hold on to your hats!

Morning temps will be 44-51 degree range tomorrow through the weekend so no painful cold but still chilly. Rain chances will only impact us this weekend and it looks like our best chance will be Saturday but that could change depending on an approaching front and a Gulf Low.

