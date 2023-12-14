The internet made me do it: Viral butter candle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We tried our hand in making the viral butter candle!

Ingredients

2 sticks Salted Butter

1 head garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs such as thyme, oregano, basil or rosemary (optional)

1 disposable cup, 12 - 16 ounces

1 edible candle wick (food safe, organic hemp/bees wax)

1 fresh baguette or your favorite bread or roll

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Soften the butter to room temperature and place in a mixing bowl.

Roast the garlic head in the oven: Slice ½ inch off the top of garlic bulb, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Wrap in tinfoil and bake on a baking sheet at 400°F for 45 - 60 minutes.

Cool roasted garlic head to room temperature. Squeeze the cloves out of their skins into the bowl of softened butter.

Add salt and/or other desired herbs to the butter and garlic and mix until well combined.

Cut a small hole in the bottom of the cup. String a length of edible wick through cup hole.

Fill the cup with the softened butter mixture, making sure the wick remains centered. Refrigerate the cup until butter is firm.

Flip the butter candle out of the cup or cut the paper cup off the candle and place onto a serving plate. You may need to cut the paper cup to release it. Trim the wick if needed.

Light the candle, allow the butter to start melting. Dip the sliced bread or other desired foods (such as radishes or cooked potato spears) into the garlic butter and enjoy!

Adapted from Cabot Creamery’s Garlic Butter Candle Recipe.

