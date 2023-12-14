Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to witness Mobile, AL’s first female shoe brand created by Hope Malone. Her brand, Jones Malone, will be sweeping the Gulf Coast January 2024.
Jones Malone Brand Release Date
January 15, 2023
You can find brand on her boutique website: www.glammeeboutique.com
Store Location: 808 Downtowner Blvd. Suite G. Mobile, AL 36609
