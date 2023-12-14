Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to witness Mobile, AL’s first female shoe brand created by Hope Malone. Her brand, Jones Malone, will be sweeping the Gulf Coast January 2024.

Jones Malone Brand Release Date

January 15, 2023

You can find brand on her boutique website: www.glammeeboutique.com

Store Location: 808 Downtowner Blvd. Suite G. Mobile, AL 36609

Follow her on all social media platforms:

IG: Glammeeboutique

TikTok: Ms Glamm

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.