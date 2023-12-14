Advertise With Us
Jones Malone, Mobile's first woman-designed shoe brand

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to witness Mobile, AL’s first female shoe brand created by Hope Malone. Her brand, Jones Malone, will be sweeping the Gulf Coast January 2024.

Jones Malone Brand Release Date

January 15, 2023

You can find brand on her boutique website: www.glammeeboutique.com

Store Location: 808 Downtowner Blvd. Suite G. Mobile, AL 36609

Follow her on all social media platforms:

IG: Glammeeboutique

TikTok: Ms Glamm

