Mobile man sentenced to 25 years for fatal 10-shot barrage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a man at an apartment complex on Brill Road.

A jury found Samuel Gregory Darrington, 30, of Mobile, guilty in September of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Surveillance video captured the shooting at Sunset by the Bayou apartments off of Dauphin Island Parkway. Prosecutors alleged that Darrington shot Xavier Portlock 10 times after the victim had intervened in an argument Darrington was having his is ex-girlfriend over their child.

“This happened in front of his children, and not only in front of his children, but in close proximity to his children,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Michalyn Gober said in court.

Gober recommended a life prison sentence, adding that it is “a thousand wonders that none of the children were injured.”

Defense attorney ChaLea Tisdale argued for a so-called split sentence in which her client would serve five years with the balance suspended and a probation term. She said Darrington was acting in self-defense.

“He felt like his life was in jeopardy that day,” she said.

Tisdale said she has tried many murder cases, both as a prosecutor and a defense lawyer.

“What I’ve come to learn is there is mourning on both sides,” she said.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes said he has watched the surveillance video “countless times, multiple angles. … I think the jury made the right decision based on what I saw.”

Pipes decried the “senseless, emotional – I would say unintentional – encounters” that often lead to shootings that wreck the lives of the shooters and victims, alike.

“I don’t think you woke up that day intending to gun down Portlock,” he said. “But I can’t change the fact that he had 10 bullets in him.”

Kishad Muse, the victim’s mother, expressed anguish during the sentencing hearing.

“He was the baby out of the five. … He had dreams and aspirations,” she said. “He wasn’t perfect. But he was my baby.”

Speaking directly to the defendant, she said, “Mr. Darrington, you don’t know how many lives you’ve changed.

Muse told reporters after the hearing that she is disappointed Darrington will not spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I feel like it’s not an adequate punishment,” he said. “But there’s no winner in this. No one wins. And what Mr. Darrington did was cruel. And I feel like justice was not done.”

