Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile man sentenced to 25 years for fatal 10-shot barrage

Mobile man sentenced to 25 years for murder
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a man at an apartment complex on Brill Road.

A jury found Samuel Gregory Darrington, 30, of Mobile, guilty in September of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Surveillance video captured the shooting at Sunset by the Bayou apartments off of Dauphin Island Parkway. Prosecutors alleged that Darrington shot Xavier Portlock 10 times after the victim had intervened in an argument Darrington was having his is ex-girlfriend over their child.

“This happened in front of his children, and not only in front of his children, but in close proximity to his children,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Michalyn Gober said in court.

Gober recommended a life prison sentence, adding that it is “a thousand wonders that none of the children were injured.”

Defense attorney ChaLea Tisdale argued for a so-called split sentence in which her client would serve five years with the balance suspended and a probation term. She said Darrington was acting in self-defense.

“He felt like his life was in jeopardy that day,” she said.

Tisdale said she has tried many murder cases, both as a prosecutor and a defense lawyer.

“What I’ve come to learn is there is mourning on both sides,” she said.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes said he has watched the surveillance video “countless times, multiple angles. … I think the jury made the right decision based on what I saw.”

Pipes decried the “senseless, emotional – I would say unintentional – encounters” that often lead to shootings that wreck the lives of the shooters and victims, alike.

“I don’t think you woke up that day intending to gun down Portlock,” he said. “But I can’t change the fact that he had 10 bullets in him.”

Kishad Muse, the victim’s mother, expressed anguish during the sentencing hearing.

“He was the baby out of the five. … He had dreams and aspirations,” she said. “He wasn’t perfect. But he was my baby.”

Speaking directly to the defendant, she said, “Mr. Darrington, you don’t know how many lives you’ve changed.

Muse told reporters after the hearing that she is disappointed Darrington will not spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I feel like it’s not an adequate punishment,” he said. “But there’s no winner in this. No one wins. And what Mr. Darrington did was cruel. And I feel like justice was not done.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Governor Ivey visits Camille Place
Gov. Kay Ivey visits Camille Place
Woman gives painting back to owner after it was accidentally donated to Mobile thrift shop
Woman gives painting back to owner after it was accidentally donated to Mobile thrift shop
Governor Ivey visits Camille Place
Governor Ivey visits Camille Place
Jack C. Rowe
Foley PD makes arrest in cemetery crash
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans