No prosecution for officer caught on viral video body-slamming girl, Mobile police chief says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute an officer caught on video body-slamming a teenage girl. But Prine said the officer could still face internal discipline.

The incident happened in October outside Accel Academy. According to police, the off-duty officer was working an extra job as a security officer at the school.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber told FOX10 News that the teen had an altercation with a school administrator. He said the officer intervened and that the girl tried to pull away. That’s when a woman started recording, and the video went viral.

“At the end of the day, there will be discipline or pre-disciplinary hearing from a set of commanders that will review the facts and circumstances. And they will make a recommendation to me as to what those findings were,” Prine said.

He also said he expects a decision to be made in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.