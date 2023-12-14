Advertise With Us
‘Pink Ernie & Blue Fred: The Big Prank’

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Andy Andrews shares about his latest book “Pink Ernie & Blue Fred: The Big Prank.”

ABOUT ANDY - Hailed by a New York Times reporter as “someone who has quietly become one of the most influential people in America,” Andy Andrews is a bestselling author known for his captivating storytelling and his ability to connect with readers of all ages. Andy has a passion for inspiring and encouraging others – his books have sold 20 million copies worldwide. He’s a novelist, speaker, a consultant for some of the world’s largest corporations and organizations and has spoken at the request of four different United States presidents. He is also the founder and CEO of WisdomHarbour.com, the streaming service used in schools and by families whose stated goal is to “create the next greatest generation.” Andy and his wife, Polly, live in Orange Beach, Alabama and have two adult sons, Austin and Adam.

This book is the first book published by Wisdom Harbour Publishing

WisdomHarbour.com is a subscription-based web resource used by educators, businesses, and families whose mission is to create the next “greatest generation.”

www.AndyAndrews.com

www.WisdomHarbour.com

www.AndyAndrews.com/pink

