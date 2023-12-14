Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recall issued on several Coca-Cola products

The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.(FDA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several varieties of Coca-Cola products have been recalled because they may potentially contain “foreign material,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The sodas were distributed in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

The recall involves 12 packs of 12-ounce cans of the following sodas:

Diet Coke, 417 cases with Lot Number JAN2924MBD3, UPC 49000028911 and a Best By date of 01/29/24;

Fanta Orange, 14 cases with Lot Number JUL2924MBD3, UPC 49000030730 and a Best By date of 07/29/24;

Sprite, 1,557 cases with Lot Number JUL2924MBD3, UPC number 49000028928 and a Best By date of 07/29/24

The recall was originally voluntarily initiated by United Packers, LLC of Mobile on Nov. 6, according to the FDA.

To view the report, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Pennies for Patriots helps to give spare change to these veterans and it can add up....
FOX10 highlights ‘Pennies for Patriots” as 10 Caring Gifts program continues
The students are collecting and donating everything from toys to food to school supplies and...
Students at St. Pius X collect items for 10 Caring Gifts
For the past few years, Allyson Snyder and her team have given away gifts to families in need...
Bay Minette woman spreads holiday cheer with massive Christmas giveaway
For the past few years, Allyson Snyder and her team have given away gifts to families in need...
Bay Minette woman spreads holiday cheer with massive Christmas giveaway