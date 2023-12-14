Recipe: Kale & Cranberry Side Dish

April Sins, dietitian for Rouses Markets, is sharing an easy and healthy side dish featuring kale and dried cranberries. April says, this dish in constantly in rotation in her own home. It’s also a great option for the holidays.

INGREDIENTS:

Bag of fresh kale

½ cup of dried cranberries

Rouses olive oil tin

2 tbsp coconut aminos

¼ cup almond slices

Salt/pepper to taste

SERVING IDEAS:

Use the leftovers in a salad. It’s also great with baked salmon.

