Recipe: Kale & Cranberry Side Dish
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
April Sins, dietitian for Rouses Markets, is sharing an easy and healthy side dish featuring kale and dried cranberries. April says, this dish in constantly in rotation in her own home. It’s also a great option for the holidays.
INGREDIENTS:
- Bag of fresh kale
- ½ cup of dried cranberries
- Rouses olive oil tin
- 2 tbsp coconut aminos
- ¼ cup almond slices
- Salt/pepper to taste
SERVING IDEAS:
Use the leftovers in a salad. It’s also great with baked salmon.
