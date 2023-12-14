Advertise With Us
Recipe: Kale & Cranberry Side Dish

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
April Sins, dietitian for Rouses Markets, is sharing an easy and healthy side dish featuring kale and dried cranberries. April says, this dish in constantly in rotation in her own home. It’s also a great option for the holidays.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Bag of fresh kale
  • ½ cup of dried cranberries
  • Rouses olive oil tin
  • 2 tbsp coconut aminos
  • ¼ cup almond slices
  • Salt/pepper to taste

SERVING IDEAS:

Use the leftovers in a salad. It’s also great with baked salmon.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

