Red Cross in need of blood donations during holiday shortage

While you are out buying holiday gifts, the American Red Cross asks that you also give others the gift of life.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While you are out buying holiday gifts, the American Red Cross asks that you also give others the gift of life.

Blood donations tend to decrease during the holidays, but the need for blood does not. Right now, with donations slowing down, the Red Cross has an urgent need for all blood types.

”Give the gift of life. Take an hour out of your time and donate blood or ask a friend or bring a friend. Anything you can do to help us put blood on the shelves,” said Kelly Hodges with the American Red Cross.

Click here to find a blood center near you.

The Red Cross is on another lifesaving mission as well: getting smoke detectors in every home.

As the weather turns colder, house fires happen more often. To keep you safe this winter, the Red Cross is offering free smoke alarms for anybody who needs one.

Learn how to get your free smoke alarm by clicking here.

