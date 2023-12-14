Advertise With Us
Hire One

Residents could hear blank gunfire as filming takes place in Theodore, west Mobile

City of Mobile logo
City of Mobile logo(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a heads up for people in the Theodore area and near The Grounds in Mobile.

A production company will be working with the Mobile Film Office at the South Alabama Logistic Park in the Theodore area Sunday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents in the area may potentially hear occasional blank gunfire during these times. The main streets that could potentially hear blank gunfire are Barneswood Court, Barneswood Drive, Woodside Drive North, Destinee Nicole Drive and Foxwood Drive, according to city officials.

The Mobile Film Office has already notified homeowners in the area about the production, but residents should not hesitate to contact the Mobile Police Department with questions or to report suspected actual gunfire.

City officials said the production company will be working closely with MPD and the Mobile Film Office, and off-duty police officers will be on-site at all times. No roads will be closed, and the production will not impact traffic in the area.

The film office and MPD will also be working with a production company at The Grounds off Cody Road from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, and Tuesday, Dec. 19. Although the production team will be working indoors at this location, it’s possible that blank gunfire may be heard in nearby areas, city officials said.

Residents with questions about the production schedule can contact the Mobile Film Office at 251-358-4383.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Accidentally donated mural was bought and returned to original owner
Woman gives painting back to owner after it was accidentally donated to Mobile thrift shop
Pennies for Patriots helps to give spare change to these veterans and it can add up....
FOX10 highlights ‘Pennies for Patriots” as 10 Caring Gifts program continues
The students are collecting and donating everything from toys to food to school supplies and...
Students at St. Pius X collect items for 10 Caring Gifts
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans