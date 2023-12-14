Residents could hear blank gunfire as filming takes place in Theodore, west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a heads up for people in the Theodore area and near The Grounds in Mobile.

A production company will be working with the Mobile Film Office at the South Alabama Logistic Park in the Theodore area Sunday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents in the area may potentially hear occasional blank gunfire during these times. The main streets that could potentially hear blank gunfire are Barneswood Court, Barneswood Drive, Woodside Drive North, Destinee Nicole Drive and Foxwood Drive, according to city officials.

The Mobile Film Office has already notified homeowners in the area about the production, but residents should not hesitate to contact the Mobile Police Department with questions or to report suspected actual gunfire.

City officials said the production company will be working closely with MPD and the Mobile Film Office, and off-duty police officers will be on-site at all times. No roads will be closed, and the production will not impact traffic in the area.

The film office and MPD will also be working with a production company at The Grounds off Cody Road from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, and Tuesday, Dec. 19. Although the production team will be working indoors at this location, it’s possible that blank gunfire may be heard in nearby areas, city officials said.

Residents with questions about the production schedule can contact the Mobile Film Office at 251-358-4383.

