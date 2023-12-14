Revelers brace for a different Mardi Gras this year as RV City closes for good

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some projects across the City of Mobile may disrupt your usual Mardi Gras plans this year.

We recently told you about Bienville Square, a popular viewing spot for the parades, that will be closed during Mardi Gras for reconstruction.

On top of that, RV City will be closed, too. Every year, people from across the state and the nation, would travel to Mobile for Mardi Gras to set up camp at RV City. The park was conveniently situated under the I-10 bridge in close proximity to all of the festivities.

“It’s gonna be sad, it’s gonna be a sad Mardi Gras this year. It’s gonna be different,” said Sam and Cindy Eubanks.

For two decades, the Eubanks family has been one of hundreds of families camping at RV City during Mardi Gras. What began in 2000 as a few RV’s lining the streets of Downtown Mobile grew into a full-fledged seasonal RV park.

“In 1999, the City told us we couldn’t park on the side of the street anymore, so they took that over and made it into a horse corral. Then Mike and Peggy Jimenez said they would run it if the City would allow them to park under the bridge. They got permission under the state-- we were with the original founding group.”

But this year. they’ll have to find someplace else. RV City is no longer allowed in that area. The City of Mobile says the lot under the bridge is owned by the State of Alabama and will be a laydown yard for the future bridge project. The lot is also being used for some overflow parking for the cruise terminal.

Meanwhile, the Eubanks aren’t happy and say RV City was the ideal place for avid revelers.

“Everybody cannot get a room downtown because there’s not enough. So, RV City was a way for people to stay downtown, enjoy it- they wanted to partake in festivities, and they could without driving. It was perfect,” added Cindy.

“We’ve had friends and family as far away as Wisconsin come down for Mardi Gras because they could stay with us at RV City and not have to pay for a place to stay. We’d take them all over Downtown- souvenir shop, we’d go out to eat, they’d go to the parade and they’re not coming now,” said Sam.

RV City Operator Peggy Jimenez says the park brought the crowds and revenue to the City as folks took advantage of the City’s amenities.

“There’s 115 spots. There’s two people to a spot so that’s 330 plus all their guests so probably about 400 people,” said Jimenez.

Meanwhile, the Eubanks are bracing themselves for a very different Mardi Gras this year.

“We won’t go to as many parades. It’ll affect us- I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’ll play it by ear and we’ll see,” they said.

According to the City of Mobile, there are currently no plans to move RV City elsewhere because they say there just aren’t enough sufficient options for utility hook-ups or an ideal place for the park. We reached out to some other local RV parks close to the Downtown Mobile area like Southwood RV Park and Shady Acres Campground, and they tell us their nightly rates are at least 50 dollars and they’re not going to raise them for Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.