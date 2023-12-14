Advertise With Us
Students at St. Pius X collect items for 10 Caring Gifts

The students are collecting and donating everything from toys to food to school supplies and spare change for our 10 Caring Gifts program.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at St. Pius X Catholic School are playing Santa this holiday season.

Preschoolers through eighth graders are collecting and donating items ranging from toys to food to school supplies and spare change, all for our 10 Caring Gifts program.

The collection is organized by students in the school’s Student Government Association and the National Junior Honor Society.

We caught up with them part-way through their donation drive and saw just some of what the students collected at the school.

The students are collecting and donating everything from toys to food to school supplies and...
