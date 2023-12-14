Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman gives painting back to owner after it was accidentally donated to Mobile thrift shop

Accidentally donated mural was bought and returned to original owner
Accidentally donated mural was bought and returned to original owner(WALA)
By Shelby Myers
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The power of social media, and maybe even a little Christmas magic, reunited a woman with her painting that had accidentally been donated to Goodwill.

Taylor West first told FOX10 News that her mother-in-law accidentally sent the floral mural to Goodwill.

West said the painting was special to her because her husband gave it to her on their first Christmas as a married couple. Their friend painted it.

She took to social media to see if anyone could it at Goodwill.

A week later, someone reached out to her that they had it and were going to give it back to her.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, bought the painting at Goodwill, having no idea it was lost. She thought she just got a deal. The painting was on sale for $12.99.

The woman said, “I was just looking around in Goodwill and saw all the colors and it just drew me to it and I had to have it.”

The woman thought it would look great in her daughter’s home. She even framed it.

Then, she saw Taylor West’s post on Facebook looking for it, and knew they had to do the right thing.

The woman said, “Because I believe in the Golden Rule and I believe that if something like this had happened to me or to one of my children I would want to give him back to and so I feel like it always comes back for the good.”

So West and her painting were reunited. West was grateful the woman was kind enough to bring it back.

“I know that it is going to come back around to you tenfold. And I know that I felt the same way if if I had something that belonged to somebody and it meant something I’d want to give it back to but I’m very appreciative that there’s like minded people in the world,” said West.

“I’m just so glad she got it back. Thank you. Thank you. I’m really appreciative.”

West paid the woman back for the painting. She even handed her an envelope with a handwritten note from West’s mother-in-law.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Bay Minette woman spreads holiday cheer with massive Christmas giveaway
Bay Minette woman spreads holiday cheer with massive Christmas giveaway
City of Mobile logo
Residents could hear blank gunfire as filming takes place in Theodore, west Mobile
Pennies for Patriots helps to give spare change to these veterans and it can add up....
FOX10 highlights ‘Pennies for Patriots” as 10 Caring Gifts program continues
The students are collecting and donating everything from toys to food to school supplies and...
Students at St. Pius X collect items for 10 Caring Gifts