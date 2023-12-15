Advertise With Us
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash

(Pixabay)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman has died after being transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night on Dawes Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the crash occurred at approximately 11:47 p.m. when a 2020 Nissan Kicks being driven by Bess M. Adams left the roadway, struck a culvert and then overturned. Adams, who ALEA said was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, was transported to University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The crash occurred approximately four miles south of Mobile city limits in Mobile County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

