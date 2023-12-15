Advertise With Us
24th Annual Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens & Home

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to be enchanted by the holiday spirit as we cast the spotlight on the 28th Annual Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens & Home! This year’s event is set to unfold as a breathtaking showcase of lights, festive decorations, and boundless cheer. Visitors can immerse themselves in the magic every night from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, now through January 3rd. It’s a festive journey that promises to captivate hearts and create lasting memories.

Please note that Bellingrath Gardens & Home will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, allowing their dedicated staff to enjoy the holidays with their families.

Bellingrath’s Marketing & PR Manager, Cassidy Smith, and Events and Programs Manager, Haley Ligon have joined us today on Studio10 to tell us all about the enchantment.

28th Annual Magic Christmas in Lights

Bellingrath Gardens & Home

12401 Bellingrath Gardens Rd, Theodore, AL, United States, Alabama

Friday, November 24th through January 3rd (5pm – 9pm)(Closed Christmas & New Year’s Day)

For tickets and more info visit:

https://bellingrath.org/experiences/events/magic-christmas/

Facebook.com/Bellingrath/

Instagram.com/bellingrathgardens/

About Bellingrath Gardens & Home:

Bellingrath Gardens & Home has been captivating visitors since 1932, offering stunning gardens and a rich historical experience.

bellingrath.org

