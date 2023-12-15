Alleged Urban-R-Us shooter now behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The woman allegedly caught on camera randomly firing shots into a Mobile business is in Metro Jail.

Victoria Calhoun worked at Urban-R-Us, and the owner said she was upset over how much she was getting paid.

Calhoun is charged with robbery 1st and shooting into an occupied building.

“Surveillance was shown that when she shot, she got in her car, then she got out her car, came back in here, stole some stuff, then left,” said the owner, wanting to stay unnamed. “I got surveillance of that.”

Multiple bullet holes pierced through the front glass windows.

Other employees in the store hit the ground when gunfire blew in.

“We were ducking,” said Claudia Taite. “At first, I thought I was shot because my leg was burning, but it wasn’t nothing but glass on my leg. The glass had cut my leg. She aimed the gun right at me, and I want to know why she aimed at me. The mannequin is what saved me, and it’s right there.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

According to jail records, Calhoun was arrested in January and June on charges ranging from reckless engenderment to harassment.

