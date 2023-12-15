Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alleged Urban-R-Us shooter now behind bars

Alleged Urban-R-Us shooter now behind bars
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The woman allegedly caught on camera randomly firing shots into a Mobile business is in Metro Jail.

Victoria Calhoun worked at Urban-R-Us, and the owner said she was upset over how much she was getting paid.

Calhoun is charged with robbery 1st and shooting into an occupied building.

“Surveillance was shown that when she shot, she got in her car, then she got out her car, came back in here, stole some stuff, then left,” said the owner, wanting to stay unnamed. “I got surveillance of that.”

Multiple bullet holes pierced through the front glass windows.

Other employees in the store hit the ground when gunfire blew in.

“We were ducking,” said Claudia Taite. “At first, I thought I was shot because my leg was burning, but it wasn’t nothing but glass on my leg. The glass had cut my leg. She aimed the gun right at me, and I want to know why she aimed at me. The mannequin is what saved me, and it’s right there.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

According to jail records, Calhoun was arrested in January and June on charges ranging from reckless engenderment to harassment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Cailee Knight murder suspects will have Aniah's Law hearing Friday
Cailee Knight murder suspects will have Aniah's Law hearing Friday
Shippers give deadlines to send holiday packages in time for Christmas
Shippers give deadlines to send holiday packages in time for Christmas
Toys For Shots: Santa delivers toys at Wilmer Hall
Toys For Shots: Santa delivers toys at Wilmer Hall
Santa delivers gifts to Wilmer Hall -- part of Greater Mobile Urgent Care's "Toys For Shots"...
Toys For Shots: Santa delivers toys at Wilmer Hall