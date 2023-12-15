Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl occurred a week after her older brother and one of the alleged shooters argued over a stolen gun, according to testimony Friday.

That shooting, on Dec. 5, was the second in a span of an hour and 13 minutes involving two of the three defendants charged with felony murder, Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified.

No one was injured in the first shooting, at an apartment on Racine Drive. But Rogers testified that 9-year-old Cailee Knight, one of three children present at a house on Rhett Drive, died when a bullet struck her head while she was sleeping on a couch. He testified that statements from witnesses corroborate video surveillance and ballistics evidence indicating that Tyrone Deairous Williams, 19, and Darius Janoski Lucky Jr., 18, fired shots at the house and that Ariel Rapheal Curry, 22, was driving the car.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby ruled after the hours-long hearing that prosecutors had met their burden under Aniah’s Law for all three people to be held without bail pending trial.

“The community is safer,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “These three individuals were involved in multiple shootings. They are involved in criminal gang activity in our community, and our community is safer today because they have been locked up pending trial.”

Defense attorney Jeff Deen, who represents Curry, acknowledged after the hearing that the nature of the allegations made getting bond an uphill fight.

“Trying to get a bond in this case was like wrestling the deck chairs on the Titanic,” he said.

