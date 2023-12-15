Advertise With Us
Hire One

Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies

A judge denied bond for the three suspects in the drive-by shooting death of Cailee Knight.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl occurred a week after her older brother and one of the alleged shooters argued over a stolen gun, according to testimony Friday.

That shooting, on Dec. 5, was the second in a span of an hour and 13 minutes involving two of the three defendants charged with felony murder, Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified.

No one was injured in the first shooting, at an apartment on Racine Drive. But Rogers testified that 9-year-old Cailee Knight, one of three children present at a house on Rhett Drive, died when a bullet struck her head while she was sleeping on a couch. He testified that statements from witnesses corroborate video surveillance and ballistics evidence indicating that Tyrone Deairous Williams, 19, and Darius Janoski Lucky Jr., 18, fired shots at the house and that Ariel Rapheal Curry, 22, was driving the car.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby ruled after the hours-long hearing that prosecutors had met their burden under Aniah’s Law for all three people to be held without bail pending trial.

“The community is safer,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “These three individuals were involved in multiple shootings. They are involved in criminal gang activity in our community, and our community is safer today because they have been locked up pending trial.”

Defense attorney Jeff Deen, who represents Curry, acknowledged after the hearing that the nature of the allegations made getting bond an uphill fight.

“Trying to get a bond in this case was like wrestling the deck chairs on the Titanic,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile police say that 9-year-old Cailee Knight was fatally shot while sleeping on a couch in...
Defendants accused of killing 9-year-old Mobile girl ordered held without bail

Latest News

The Mobile County Health Department is opening up dietitian services to the public.
MCHD opening dietitian services to public
Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power
Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power
Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power
Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power
It’s been four years since the 21-year-old was shot and killed at a house party in Elsanor.
Dominque Marshall's murder still unsolved
The students took a field trip to the US Sports Academy in Daphne to try their hand at...
Students with visual and hearing impairments visit US Sports Academy for Christmas field trip