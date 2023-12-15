Barrow Fine Furniture: New sectional and couch option

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether you’re looking for that last minute big gift, or something small, Barrow Fine Furniture can help with it all. This time, Sarah from Barrow’s shows us a beautiful new sectional. If you like the look of this particular sectional, but not the size, they also have the couch in the same line. Click on the video link to see for yourself!

Better yet, visit Barrow’s Mobile, or any of their locations across the Gulf Coast.

barrowfinefurniture.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.