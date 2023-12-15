Advertise With Us
Breezy conditions tonight and Friday, then weekend rain returns

Breezy conditions tonight, then weekend rain returns
By Jason Smith
Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WALA) - Nice conditions will continue for our Thursday with highs in the low 60s and then pleasant temps in the evening.

Friday morning will be chilly, but seasonably so. Most areas will see lows in the mid-40s. Coastal areas will only drop into the upper 40s.

Friday highs will be in the low 60s. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies, and it will continue to be dry.

The next chance of rain comes this weekend, as a low tracks across the Gulf. We will get some scattered showers during the day on Saturday. The rain chances will pick up in the late afternoon and into the evening. If you have plans Saturday night be prepared to run into some rain. Rain totals of quarter of an inch to 1 inch are expected. Highs will be around 60.

There will be a few left over spotty showers Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be overcast and breezy with highs around 60.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

