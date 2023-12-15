Cailee Knight murder suspects will have Aniah’s Law hearing Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three of the people arrested in connection to the death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight may be sitting in jail a little longer.

Ariel Curry, Tyrone Williams, and Darius Lucky Jr. all charged with felony murder will have an Aniah’s Law hearing Friday morning.

The purpose of Aniah’s Law is to deny bond to violent offenders and keep them locked up until trial.

Attorney Willie Huntley represents Darius Lucky Jr.

He says lucky doesn’t pose a risk to the public.

However, District Attorney Keith Blackwood says all three suspects played a dangerous role in this child’s death.

Cailee was killed during a drive-by shooting last week when multiple shots were fired into her home while she was asleep.

Blackwood feels they should remain locked up.

“Based on the investigation that multiple firearms were fired, we believe that evidence would tend to show that Darius Lucky fired one of those,” Blackwood said. “That’s evidence that will all come out at the hearing on Friday.”

Lucky is the last of the three to be arrested.

Blackwood says he believes he was one of the shooters.

Huntley feels his client should be allowed a bond.

“First of all he’s 18-years-old. From what I understand there’s going to be some inconsistencies in some of the evidence that’s presented,” Huntley said. “And I believe that the defense will be able to present to the court a reasonable justification for granting my client a bond under Aniah’s Law.”

Aniah’s Law just passed last November after the tragic death of Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was killed back in 2019 when she was kidnapped and died of a gunshot wound.

The man accused of killing her, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bond for several other violent charges.

Huntley says while he feels the law is serving a purpose, the purpose doesn’t fit this case.

“I think the law has its purpose in society. Cause there may be some individuals that based on what the crimes that they have committed that a judge would exercise his discretion and make that decision,” Huntley said. “But I don’t think that’s going to be the case in my clients.”

Blackwood disagrees...

“I believe that all three of these defendants present a danger to public safety such that there’s no restrictive means to keep the community safe,” Blackwood said.

The Aniah’s Law hearing for these three suspects will be at Government Plaza Friday morning.

Since Aniah’s Law passed, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office has kept seven people in jail without bond.

