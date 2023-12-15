Advertise With Us
Christmas Carol Experience at Historic Oakleigh House

By Chelsey Sayasane
Updated: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Christmas Carol Experience is an on your feet 360 immersive retelling of the world’s most famous holiday story where the audience steps directly into the Charles Dickens Tale... but with a twist. Audiences enter to find themselves guests at the funeral of Jacob Marley before following Ebenezer Scrooge on his quest to claim his inheritance and escape Marley’s fate. Funeral guests follow Scrooge on his journey of redemption and discover their own journey through the past, present, and future to learn that lightness and love will prevail and even the darkest of hearts can learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Playing Dec 14 - Jan 7 at Historic Oakleigh House!

Purchase your tickets at BrianClowdus.com

