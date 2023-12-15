Advertise With Us
Hire One

Christmas Treats: Pretzel Wreaths & Hot Cocoa Mugs

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Producer Danielle makes Christmas treats on Studio 10.

Pretzel Wreaths

Ingredients:

- Green Chocolate Melts

- Pretzels

- Sprinkles

- Twizzlers

Steps:

-Melt Chocolate

-Dip Pretzels in chocolate

-Place six pretzels in a circle

-Repeat for a second layer

-Add Sprinkles

-Tie Twizzler into a bow and place on top

Hot Cocoa Brownie Cups

Ingredients

-Brownie Mix

-Mini Candy Canes

-Chocolate Melts

-Whipped Cream or Chocolate Icing

Steps:

-Make Brownies by following the directions on the box

-Grease muffin pan

-Put mixture into the pan

-Once baked use a spoon to indent the brownie

-Melt Chocolate

-Put chocolate into a gingerbread candy mold (can be found at craft stores or Amazon)

-Put the mold in the fridge and leave until hard

-Add whipped cream or icing onto the brownie

-Add candy cane handle to the brownie by sticking it into the side

-Top it off with the gingerbread candy

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile police say that 9-year-old Cailee Knight was fatally shot while sleeping on a couch in...
Defendants accused of killing 9-year-old Mobile girl ordered held without bail

Latest News

VIPcare on the Gulf Coast
VIPcare on the Gulf Coast
Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents holiday classics
Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Classics”
Fall food favorites with celebrity chef Claire Robinson
Fall food favorites with celebrity chef Claire Robinson
Getting your home ready for 2024 with Danco Services
Danco Services Inc. “Gift Your Home”