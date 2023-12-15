Christmas Treats: Pretzel Wreaths & Hot Cocoa Mugs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Producer Danielle makes Christmas treats on Studio 10.

Pretzel Wreaths

Ingredients:

- Green Chocolate Melts

- Pretzels

- Sprinkles

- Twizzlers

Steps:

-Melt Chocolate

-Dip Pretzels in chocolate

-Place six pretzels in a circle

-Repeat for a second layer

-Add Sprinkles

-Tie Twizzler into a bow and place on top

Hot Cocoa Brownie Cups

Ingredients

-Brownie Mix

-Mini Candy Canes

-Chocolate Melts

-Whipped Cream or Chocolate Icing

Steps:

-Make Brownies by following the directions on the box

-Grease muffin pan

-Put mixture into the pan

-Once baked use a spoon to indent the brownie

-Melt Chocolate

-Put chocolate into a gingerbread candy mold (can be found at craft stores or Amazon)

-Put the mold in the fridge and leave until hard

-Add whipped cream or icing onto the brownie

-Add candy cane handle to the brownie by sticking it into the side

-Top it off with the gingerbread candy

