Christmas Treats: Pretzel Wreaths & Hot Cocoa Mugs
Pretzel Wreaths
Ingredients:
- Green Chocolate Melts
- Pretzels
- Sprinkles
- Twizzlers
Steps:
-Melt Chocolate
-Dip Pretzels in chocolate
-Place six pretzels in a circle
-Repeat for a second layer
-Add Sprinkles
-Tie Twizzler into a bow and place on top
Hot Cocoa Brownie Cups
Ingredients
-Brownie Mix
-Mini Candy Canes
-Chocolate Melts
-Whipped Cream or Chocolate Icing
Steps:
-Make Brownies by following the directions on the box
-Grease muffin pan
-Put mixture into the pan
-Once baked use a spoon to indent the brownie
-Melt Chocolate
-Put chocolate into a gingerbread candy mold (can be found at craft stores or Amazon)
-Put the mold in the fridge and leave until hard
-Add whipped cream or icing onto the brownie
-Add candy cane handle to the brownie by sticking it into the side
-Top it off with the gingerbread candy
