Advertise With Us
Hire One

Daphne charity gives cars to 2 families in need

A charity in Daphne spread joy this holiday season to two local families in need of vehicles.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A charity in Daphne spread joy this holiday season to two local families in need of vehicles.

Elite Gives Back and their partners Under 10 Automotive and Unique Classic Cars were able to give cars away to two needy families on Wednesday.

Many families applied and were brought in for a round of interviews. When the two selected families came in for what they thought was their “final” interview, that’s when their new cars were revealed.

Both families had gone through hard times, and were incredibly grateful for the gift they received.

Elite Gives Back Charity was honored to be able to give away cars to the families after a year of fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Five businesses, including a liquor store, were caught selling booze to minors, according to...
MPD: 5 businesses caught selling alcohol to minors
The 10 Caring Gifts toy drive ended today, Dec. 15, 2023.
FOX10 partners with Volunteers of America Southeast, Mercedes Benz of Mobile, and Fausak Tires for 10 Caring Gifts toy drive
The Mobile Police Department is conducting a survey to obtain community feedback.
Mobile Police Department conducts citizen satisfaction survey
The Mobile County Health Department is opening up dietitian services to the public.
MCHD opening dietitian services to public
Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power
Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power