Daphne charity gives cars to 2 families in need

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A charity in Daphne spread joy this holiday season to two local families in need of vehicles.

Elite Gives Back and their partners Under 10 Automotive and Unique Classic Cars were able to give cars away to two needy families on Wednesday.

Many families applied and were brought in for a round of interviews. When the two selected families came in for what they thought was their “final” interview, that’s when their new cars were revealed.

Both families had gone through hard times, and were incredibly grateful for the gift they received.

Elite Gives Back Charity was honored to be able to give away cars to the families after a year of fundraising efforts.

