The First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball - Prodisee Pantry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball will be January 5, 2024 from 6pm -10pm! Capture Fairhope’s Fantasy and Fun while Dining and Dancing the night away at the Daphne Civic Center in support of Prodisee Pantry’s efforts to fill the plate of the hungry with healthy foods and fill their hearts with hope! Food is love in our culture and at Prodisee Pantry!

Dance to the music of Mr Big and the Rhythm Sisters.

Enjoy dinner by Capers in the Kitchen and other local restaurants.

This event is for 21 and over. Attire is Fairhope Chic.

Tickets are limited, so reserve yours now at: https://givebutter.com/prodiseepantry-magnoliaball

It’s About Hunger at Prodisee Pantry! It is our mission and our passion! 2023 marks our 20th year of filling the plate of our neighbors in need with healthy foods and filling their hearts with hope! Volunteers held our first distribution on November 18, 2003. Who could have imagined our growth? Baldwin County families have visited Prodisee Pantry 205,500 times for food.

https://www.prodiseepantry.org/

