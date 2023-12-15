Football Friday 12/15/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Football Friday, Joe and Emily talk about some major developing stories. The possibility of NIL coming to high school football, Saraland WR Ryan Williams leaving for college a season early, and former Fairhope QB Riley Leonard transferring from Duke to Notre Dame. They also preview the upcoming Bowl games were following and this week in Saints football.

