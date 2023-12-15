Advertise With Us
Hire One

Football Friday 12/15/2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Football Friday, Joe and Emily talk about some major developing stories. The possibility of NIL coming to high school football, Saraland WR Ryan Williams leaving for college a season early, and former Fairhope QB Riley Leonard transferring from Duke to Notre Dame. They also preview the upcoming Bowl games were following and this week in Saints football.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile police say that 9-year-old Cailee Knight was fatally shot while sleeping on a couch in...
Defendants accused of killing 9-year-old Mobile girl ordered held without bail

Latest News

Football Friday 12/15/2023
Football Friday 12/15/2023
75th Reese’s Senior Bowl with Jim Nagy
75th Reese’s Senior Bowl with Jim Nagy
FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
Alabama, Auburn announce 2024 football schedules