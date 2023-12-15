Former Mobile County corrections deputy asks judge to reduce $1 million bail in fentanyl case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An attorney for a former Mobile County corrections deputy charged with fentanyl trafficking asked a judge Friday to reduce her $1 million bail.

Attorney Marcus Foxx noted that Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby previously threw out a promoting prison contraband charge against Jessica Monique Odom after finding prosecutors had insufficient evidence to support that charge.

Foxx said the prosecution theory of the case is that the trafficking charge was connected to her job as a corrections deputy at Mobile County Metro Jail – a charge the judge has dismissed.

“They go together,” he said.

Foxx did not recommend a specific bond, but he told FOX10 News that he presented the judge with evidence that bonds in other cases involving corrections officers have ranged from $500,000 to as low as $7,500.

Zoghby did not immediately rule.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Odom, 32, of Mobile, in August. At the time, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said it was part of an ongoing effort to root out drug smuggling inside the jail – smuggling that investigators said they believe may be tied to an inmate’s fatal overdose.

Odom’s case arose from information provided by a confidential informant. But Foxx argued that prosecutors have failed to present any phone call, text message, video or other evidence that Odom was knowingly meeting with the informant for the purpose of receiving drugs from him. He told FOX10 News that his client was dressed for a date, not in her corrections uniform.

Foxx said investigators initiated the meeting between the two.

“It is entrapment. … There’s no evidence that she ever requested these drugs,” he said.

What’s more, Foxx said, there is evidence that Odom previously had turned down a $10,000 offer from the informant to deliver drugs to someone. He said his client voluntarily consented to a search of her house and that investigators failed to find even drug paraphernalia.

“She’s got no priors,” he said. “She’s got no previous history.”

