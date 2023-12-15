FOX10 News partners with Volunteers of America Southeast, Mercedes Benz of Mobile, and Fausak Tires for 10 Caring Gifts toy drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was the last day that you can donate new and unwrapped toys for children in our community. As part of our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.

All through December, we have been collecting toys for children in our community who have been separated from their parents through no fault of their own, and to local families in need.

We partnered with Volunteers of America Southeast for our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.

“I’m just thinking back to all the people we’ve helped together over all these years. I think 34 years that we’ve been doing this. We’re talking ten’s of thousands of lives touched. People touched. Children, people fed. Kids got toys. Awesome things happening together,” Rob Rogers with Volunteers of America said.

And it takes a team effort. That’s why once again we partnered with Mercedes Benz of Mobile and Fausak Tires.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years. We’re thankful for Mercedes and for VOA and for FOX10 for giving us the opportunity to help out. It really feels good when you get out and give to someone. Especially those who are in need. And if you’re blessed and have the means to do so. It’s just part of what we should be doing,” Dennis Lowery with Fausak Tires said.

“It’s always a great time to give back to the community. It’s nice. We’re just doing a small part. You guys did a great job of promoting the whole event going all the way back to November. And we just feel honored and special to be included,” Jim Sullivan with Mercedes Benz said.

State troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Parkside at Cottage Hill Apartments are two groups that dropped off box loads of toys as we wrapped up the toy drive.

And we want to thank everyone who dropped toys off this year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.