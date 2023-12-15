Advertise With Us
Full Meat Platter at Shotgun BBQ

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ed and Angela Pedersen, owners of Shotgun BBQ Restaurant and Grill, are showing off some of their delicious smoked meats on Studio 10. The full meat platter features pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, beef brisket, and Shotgun BBQ sauce.

Shotgun BBQ is hosting a special event and restaurant opening December 16, 2023. Santa Claus will be there to take pictures, and they’ll be cooking a whole hog along with their featured menu. The whole pig will be pulled at 12:00pm, and plates will be $10 with potato salad and baked beans.

Owners Edward and Angela Pedersen have been married for ten years. They’ve been bottling BBQ sauce for nearly ten years and have opened their brick and mortar restaurant and future retirement plan together. The Pedersens say, they’re following their passion for BBQ and love for one another, putting happy smiles on faces through their tummies.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
