Gang law hasn’t been used in Mobile – but prosecutors say it’s only a matter of time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With much fanfare, the Alabama Legislature passed a law earlier this year intending to crack down on gang violence.

People convicted of crimes in furtherance of gang activity are subject to longer mandatory-minimum prison terms. Law enforcement officials hailed it as a new arrow in the quiver to fight crime.

So far, though, prosecutors have not applied the new law a single time in Mobile County.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood said that simply is a function of time. It can’t be used in cases that already were pending when the law took effect in September, and defendants arrested since then have not had time to make it to trial.

“We have not had the opportunity yet to apply it, just because, you know, these types of cases have not worked through the system yet,” Blackwood told FOX10 News. “When we identify these cases where we can use the criminal enterprise enhancements, then, you know, that is something that we would do.”

Blackwood said he does not know how many cases already in the pipeline might be subject to the criminal enterprise law but probably not more than a handful.

One of the first of those cases could be the drive-by shooting death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight on Dec. 5 on Rhett Drive. Police have said there was a gang component to the shooting, and Blackwood has pledged to use the gang law if it’s applicable. A hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine if three people charged with felony murder should be held without bail pending trial.

The gang law lists a variety of ways to determine if a defendant is a member of a criminal enterprise – defined as three or more people. Those can include clothing, tattoos and hand singles associated with gangs, as well as the defendant’s admission, voluntary identification by a parent or guardian, or statements by a reliable informant.

A defendant must meet three of 10 defined criteria. In addition to the stiffer penalties, the law requires defendants 16 and older to be tried as adults for gang-related crimes.

The statute has drawn fire from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama.

“Fraternities and sororities have all the signs of a gang: style of dress, hand signs, and other common identifiers,” the organization wrote in a report released earlier this month.

But Blackwood said believes it will be helpful.

“This criminal enterprise enhancement that we have, I think, (is) a very powerful tool that we’ll have in our arsenal,” he said. “And so, it is something that in the right kinds of cases, you know, we will use it to keep violent criminals locked up for longer.”

Rob Lasky, Mobile’s executive director of public safety, said gang activity in the city tends not to be nationally known organizations like the Crips and Bloods – but neighborhood-based affiliations. Functionally, he said, there is not much of a difference.

“They operate the same way,” he said. “There’s a hierarchy. There’s gonna be shot-callers. There’s gonna be soldiers, and they’re gonna operate the same way.”

Blackwood said he believes the enhanced sentencing, ultimately, will land at the Alabama Supreme Court.

“We’re gonna find out, ‘cause we’re gonna use it, and it’s gonna get appealed,” he said.

