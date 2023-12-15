Ingalls celebrates keel-laying of future George M. Neal destroyer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Employees of Ingalls and military personnel celebrated the keel-laying of Arleigh-Burke class destroyer DDG 131 on Friday morning.

The ship is being named after U.S. Navy veteran George M. Neal. His daughter, Kelley Gray Neal, was given the honor of sponsoring the ship that will bear her father’s name. A moment that she said feels indescribable.

“I think...it’s very overwhelming,” said Kelley. “I mean I just...you know, you just wish that he was here.”

George M. Neal served in the Korean War as a Navy machinist. Most notably, awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic actions during his time in North Korea.

“Going behind enemy lines in the middle of war to go save a fellow sailor just really shows you the passion that he had,” said Ben Barnett, Ingalls Director of DDG 51 program. This heroic moment that earned George a prestigious award also led to a darker moment in his time of service. After Neil’s helicopter crashed under enemy fire, he assisted his pilot and the rescued aviator in evading enemy forces for nine days. George was then captured and became a prisoner of war.

“Even when he wrote his adoptive mother you know, letters, he said that everything was fine and that they were treating him fine,” said Kelley.

This was a lie George told so he could protect his family.

“He would say that that was not true but there was no reason to really say anything else,” said Kelley. “It would only worry them.”

Kelley said her father’s one wish as a veteran was that he wanted to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. And he was. “Just because he had given his time to the Navy and he thought he deserved to be buried at Arlington,” explained Kelley. Kelley said she believes her father would have just been proud for being buried at Arlington but being honored and having a Navy ship named after him would blow him away.

DDG 131 is about one year into its approximately five-year construction deadline. The guided-missile destroyer is the 38th of its kind built at Ingalls. It’s capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles, containing weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

