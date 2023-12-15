Judge orders Mobile apartments to restore garbage, power by Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City officials appear to be making progress on four different commercial properties where residents have been in limbo because of varying issues ranging from tax delinquency to business problems.

Presiding Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes on Thursday heard updates on the civil cases.

A lawyer appearing in court on behalf of Barrington Park Apartments and Manchester Park Apartments pledged to address trash and power issues that prompted the city to step in.

There was no lawyer for an Extend-a-Suites in a separate case, but a city attorney told the judge that a location off of Interstate 65 has been secured and that a different location in Tillman’s Corner has been abandoned.

Pipes set a deadline of Wednesday at 5 p.m. for Barrington Park and Manchester to restore garbage service and ensure that they were paying their power bills.

David Daughenbaugh, the city’s director of code enforcement, told reporters that he is encouraged.

“It’s definitely a good sign,” he said. “I’m hopeful that the owners will, based on what happened in court today, step forward and provide their own garbage Dumpsters and verified that they paid utilities. So it looks like we’re coming to an end.”

Last month, the city sent a crew to remove large piles of trash that had built up and put in Dumpsters at Barrington Park Apartments and Manchester Park Apartments. City officials said they plan to bill the owners for that.

“The owner is taking steps to restore garbage services. … They are doing everything they can to get that as quickly as they can,” Helmsing said.

Helmsing said the owners are working to catch up on back payments with Waste Management, which suspended the service to the apartments.

Daughenbaugh told the judge that Alabama Power had shut off power to common areas of the apartment complexes. City lawyer Cherlina Monteiro said the utility turned them back on at the city’s request but added she did not know how long that courtesy would last.

Pipes said he would follow up with a hearing in January.

The issues at the Extend-a-Suites properties are different. The location on the Interstate 65 Service Road failed to pay state and local taxes, property he city to sue. Monteiro told the judge that the city has gotten the residents to move out and locked the rooms at a cost of nearly $24,000. She said the city would bill the owner for that.

The location in Tillman’s Coner meanwhile, has had problems since the summer, when long-term residents were surprised to find the electricity shut off. Daughenbaugh said it is not a functioning motel – there is no management on site, no electricity and no running water.

Daughenbaugh said some people stayed anyway, prompting the city to write a half-dozen tickets for occupying an unlaw structure. He said one resident, who had an agreement with the manager, remains. He said it has attracted vagrants and that there are broken windows.

“Criminal activity is occurring,” he told the judge, including assault and kidnapping.

Pipes said he would hold off on imposing penalties on the owner of the I-65 Extend-a-Suites until a January hearing.

“I don’t have much faith that the gentleman will actually do anything, but I am going to give him an opportunity,” the judge said.

