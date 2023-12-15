Lowe’s Home Improvement donates equipment to MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has received donations from Lowe’s Home Improvement that will help the department’s resources.

According MPD, the provided equipment — which includes six Pitboss 850 Pellet Smokers, 12 40-pound bags of Competition Blend Pellets, six grill tents and six grilling tool sets — will be put to immediate use in various operations and community events organized by the department.

“We’ve reduced attrition by some 40 percent…...We know for a fact is working,” said Police Chief Paul Prine.

MPD also mentioned that the donation from Lowe’s goes above and beyond the material support and that it symbolizes the unity and partnership between law enforcement and the local community.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.